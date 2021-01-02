By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s export amounted to $13.1 billion, including $1.6 billion in the non-oil sector, during the period of January-November 2020, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its “Export Review” for December.

Non-oil exports decreased by $142 million or 8 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the reported period, non-oil goods worth $628.1 million were exported to Russia, $320.6 million to Turkey, $201.3 million to Switzerland, $117 million to Georgia and $41.3 million to China.

In the list of non-oil exports during the first eleven months of the year, tomatoes rank first with $190.4 million, followed by gold with $183.7 million and cotton with $110.7 million.

Moreover, the export of fruits and vegetables amounted to $549.5 million, cotton fiber to $111.9 million, aluminium and its products to $97.4 million, chemical products to $76.3 million, ferrous metals and its products to $46.6 million, cotton yarn to $15 million, alcoholic and soft drinks to $10.9 million, sugar to $21.4 million, oils to $22 million and tea to $8.5 million.

Exports of fruits and vegetables increased by 1.4 percent, of oil by 33.1 percent and tea by 0.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In November, exports in the non-oil sector amounted to $193.7 million, which is an increase by 9.3 percent compared to last year. In addition, the share of food products in the non-oil sector was 50.3 percent and in the non-food sector 49.7 percent.

Furthermore, top five countries in terms of non-oil and gas products export in November were Russia with $77.5 million, Turkey with $35.1 million, Switzerland with $24.8 million, Georgia with $7.9 million and Italy with $7.3 million.

Likewise, the review notes that the volume of transactions carried out by foreigners on bank cards in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 23.2 million ($13.6M) during the period of January-November 2020.

The "Export Review" also provides information about export orders received by Azexport.az portal in January-November 2020. Thus, during the reported period, the portal received orders in the amount of $553.3 million. In addition, the volume of export orders received by the portal in November was $41.1 million.

It should be noted that during the period of January 2017 to November 30, the portal received export orders worth $2.1 billion from 142 countries.

Additionally, the value of non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Center in December this year amounted to $17.3 million.

"Export Review" aims to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.

