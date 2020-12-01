By Ayya Lmahamad

The project of construction of a fiber optic cable line between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan (Tran-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line) was discussed at the conference “Turkmentel 2020”, Trend has reported.

The project is being implemented by AzerTelecom company, a backbone internet provided connecting Azerbaijan with the international network.

Chairman of the board of directors of the company Fuad Allahverdiyev briefed the participants on the formation of the “Digital Silk Way” between Europe and South Asia through Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, and the project of construction of a fiber-optic cable line through the Caspian Sea on the route Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan.

He noted that intensive digitalization during the fourth industrial revolution is closely connected with digital infrastructure projects. In addition, he underlined that the construction of backbone fiber-optic cable lines between the regions will provide better communication services in those regions and accelerate digital globalization processes.

Furthermore, the chairman emphasized that the construction of a fiber-optic line between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will form the “Digital Silk Way” between Europe and South Asia.

It was noted that an interstate agreement on laying of fiber-optic cable between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was signed in Ashgabat in 2019. In addition, a memorandum of understanding on the joint construction, ownership and use of fiber-optic communication lines between the operators of the project- AzerTelecom and Turkmentelecom was signed in Baku in March this year.

Additionally, he emphasized that this project will make an important contribution to the development of the telecommunications sector of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan , as well as the entire telecommunications ecosystem in the region.

AzerTelecom LLC is a telecommunication operator that connects Azerbaijan to the global internet network. The company that was established in the 2008 year, and is a subsidiary of Bakcell company, provides local and international customers with internet, data, and voice transport, as well as with other advanced services in the telecommunication sector. Currently, AzerTelecom implements “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program to turn Azerbaijan into the regional digital center.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz