By Trend

As part of the implementation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s order on strengthening the material and technical base of the elevators in apartment buildings in Baku city, Azerbaijan’s Lifttemir Production Association signed a contract with Germany’s Wittur Holding GMBH company last year, the Baku City Executive Power told Trend on Nov. 20.

The company has great experience in this sphere and extensive technical capabilities. In accordance with the contract, 581 new German-made elevators were imported and installed in Baku.

The installation of new elevators in Baku continues throughout 2020. In accordance with a new contract signed between Lifttemir Production Association and Wittur Holding GMBH, 625 more elevators will be purchased imported into Baku this year.

A few days ago, 240 new elevators were supplied to Baku, which, like other imported equipment, passed the necessary customs procedures in Baku and were handed over to the employees of Lifttemir Production Association. New elevators will be installed in different districts of Baku city to replace the old ones.

Moreover, five new vehicles were purchased to serve the elevators.

The purchased elevators fully comply with modern quality standards and technical parameters. As part of the work, old elevators are being dismantled, elevator shafts, rooms with elevator equipment on the roof of the building are being repaired.

The new elevator is equipped with a modern electronic system. There is an uninterruptible power supply system, which, in case of a power outage, allows citizens to evacuate.

A central dispatching service system, equipped with the necessary technical equipment for servicing the purchased elevators, was created. As a result, the operation of the elevators is constantly monitored.

The floor numbers on the outside and inside buttons are marked in Braille for visually impaired people to be able to use the elevator. One of the features of the new elevators is that a lifting capacity is 450 kg and a speed of 1 m / s while in the elevators of the Soviet period, these characteristics were 320 kg and 0.71 m / s, respectively.

