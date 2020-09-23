By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s seaports increased cargo transportation by 8.7 percent during the period of January-August 2020, local media has reported.

According to the report, the volume of cargo transportation via seaports amounted to 5.8 million tons during the reporting period.

Out of the total cargo volume, 95.5 percent accounted for international transit cargoes, while 4.5 percent fell on the part of local cargoes. Thus, the volume of transit cargoes transportation increased by 13.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

Likewise, 159,300 tons of cargoes remained in Azerbaijani ports as of September 1.

It should be noted that the volume of cargo transportation through Azerbaijani seaports in 2019 amounted to 8.2 million tons, of which 7.5 million or 91.5 percent were international transit cargoes and 8.5 percent local cargoes.

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $16.5 billion during the period of January-August 2020. The value of export amounted to $9.8 billion or 59.6 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $6.6 billion or 40.4 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $3.1 billion.

Some 4.4 billion tons of cargoes were transported by railway, and 2.3 billion tons of cargoes by automobile means of transport. Some 46.7 million tons of cargoes were transported by air during the first eight months of the year.

---

