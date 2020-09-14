By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of production in Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector increased 13.6 percent during the period between January and August in 2020, State Statistics Committee has reported.

According to the statement, industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs working in this field, produced industrial products for AZN 24.7 billion, which is by 3.1 percent less than in the same period of 2019. The decline in the industrial production was due to the decline in production in oil and gas sector by 4.9 percent, and increase in the non oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, the mining sector has accounted for 60.7 percent of industrial production, processing sector for 33.1 percent, production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam for 5.3 percent and in the water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector for 0.9 percent.

Moreover, commercial production of oil in the mining sector decreased by 7.2 percent, while commercial production of gas increased by 12.2 percent in the reporting period.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 9.7 percent and in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal decreased by 1.7 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector increased by 9.5 times, metallurgy by 2.3 times, cars, trailers and semi-trailers by 96.4 percent, other vehicles by 63 percent, machinery and equipment by 50.4 percent, wood processing by 39.5 percent, tobacco by 38.7 percent, computers, electronic and optical products by 36,8 percent, clothing by 32 percent, paper and cardboard by 30.6 percent, rubber and plastic products production by 23.3 percent, chemical products by 13.4 percent, printing products by 11.9 percent, textile products by 4.7 percent, electrical equipment by 3.4 percent, oil products by 2.2 percent.

In the meantime, production of food products decreased by 0.8 percent, construction materials by 1.8 percent, finished metal products by 3.8 percent, leather and leather goods by 6.3 percent, footwear production by 6.3 percent, drinks production by 9 percent, furniture production by 19.3 percent, installation and repair of machines and equipment by 44.6 percent.

