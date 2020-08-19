By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan accounted for 59.3 percent of neighbouring Georgia’s exports of bitumen in the period between January-July 2020, local media reported with reference to Union of Oil Importers of Georgia on August 19.



The country exported 33,900 tons of bitumen to Georgia in the reporting period.

During the reporting period, Georgia imported 57,200 toms of oil bitumen, which is by 31.1 percent or 25,700 tons less than in the same period of 2019.



Iraq was the second largest oil bitumen exporter to Georgia with 11,200 tons, or 19.6 percent in the reporting period, followed by Iran with 7,600 tons, or 13.3 percent and Russia with 3,200 tons, or 5.6 percent.



Azerbaijan also accounted for 18.7 percent, or 114,000 tons of total volume of fuel imported to neighbouring Georgia in January-July in 2020, becoming second largest fuel supplier to Georgia after Russia.



It should be noted that Azerbaijan increased its gas production while decreasing oil production in the first seven months of 2020.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s natural gas production increased by 10 percent, amounting to 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas. Azerbaijan produced 20.5 million tons of oil, including condensate, in January- July 2020, which is by 1.4 million less than in the same period in 2019.

