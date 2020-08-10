By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of cargo transportation in the Azerbaijani section of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) amounted to 21.6 million tons in January-June this year, State Statistics Committee reported on August 10.

According to the statement, the cargo turnover amounted to 4.8 billion ton-kilometers. Thus, during the reporting period, there were decrease by 13.7 percent and 8 percent in cargo transportation and turnover respectively.

Moreover, during the reporting period, 58.1 percent or 12.5 million tons of cargo were transported by road, 30 percent or 6.5 million tons by rail, and 11.9 percent or 2.5 million tons by sea.

Additionally, 20 percent or 4.3 million tons of goods were transported by transit.

Earlier it was reported that the volume of Azerbaijan’s trade operations amounted to $12.6 billion in the first half of 2020. In June, the volume of trade operations in Azerbaijan amounted to $1.5 billion, out of which $824.4 million fell on imports and $714.3 million on exports.

Established in 1993, TRACECA is an international transport program involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasian and Central Asia region (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan).

The program aim is to provide assistance in the restoration of the transport infrastructure of the newly independent states of the South Caucasus and Central Asia, create a shortest transport corridor connecting Europe and Asia and thereby integrate the region into the West.

Thus, Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor connects Frankfurt (Germany) with Shanghai (Chine).

In 2019, TRACECA transported 52.8 million tons of cargo through Azerbaijan, including 8.8 million tons or 15.3 percent of transit cargo.

