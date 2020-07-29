By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 10,900 tons of cargo by air transport in June while the volume of cargo imported by this type of transport was 973 tons, local media reported with reference to the State Customs Committee on July 27.

Moreover, 221,465 tons of cargo worth $47.9 million was transported by rail last month. In addition, in the first half of the year, the volume of cargo imported by this type of transport was 327,284 tons and amounted to $151.5 million.

It should be noted that during the first six months of 2020, Azerbaijan transported 470,800 tons of cargo worth $253.1 million by sea.

Additionally, in the first half of the year, companies and individuals working in the transport sector transported 96.3 million tons of cargo. Thus, 58.4 percent of cargo was transported by road, 7.5 percent by rail, 3.2 percent by sea, 0.2 percent by air and 30.7 percent by pipeline.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s trade operations amounted to $12.6 billion in the first half of 2020. In June the volume of trade operations in Azerbaijan amounted to $1.5 billion. Out of which, $824.4 million fell on imports and $714.3 million on exports.

---

