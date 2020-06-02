By Ayya Lmahamad

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has approved a $1.6 million-program to be implemented jointly with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and the World Bank in the area of taxation, the Swiss Embassy in Azerbaijan press service reports on May 31, the Swiss Embassy reported in its official Facebook page on June 1.

The goal of the program is to overcome the socio-economic impact of the global health crisis and the economic crisis due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the program also aims to improve the accuracy of the registration database of taxpayers and support government measures to improve transparency.

