By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 20 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 19.848 manat and amounted to 2,970.3 manat per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.6696 manat and amounted to 29.7442 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum grew by 42.534 manat and amounted to 1,424.94 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium rose by 30.464 manat and amounted to 3,472.31 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 20, 2020 May 19, 2020 Gold XAU 2,970.3 2,950.452 Silver XAG 29.7442 29.0746 Platinum XPT 1,424.94 1,382.406 Palladium XPD 3,472.31 3,441.846

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 20)

