By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has adopted a resolution on execution of the order № 2011 of Azerbaijani President dated May 1, 2020, on approval of the state program on the development of cotton growing in Azerbaijan for 2017-2022 dated July 13, 2017, and on amendments to the state program on the development of tobacco growing from August 10, 2017, Trend reports on May 8.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decree in connection with this resolution.

The Ministry of Justice, following agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture and other relevant state bodies (legal entities of the state), which will be determined during the execution process, is instructed to submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers within two months in connection with bringing the legal acts in line with the abovementioned document.

The central executive authorities have been instructed, no later than within three months and within their powers, to take measures to execute the order, submit normative legal acts to the Ministry of Justice, and, if the situation requires it, to inform the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Justice was instructed to bring the regulatory legal acts of the central executive authorities and other acts in conformity with the resolution, and report to the Cabinet of Ministers about this within four months.

The implementation of the resolution has been entrusted to the department for legislation and law of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The resolution comes into force from the day of signing.

