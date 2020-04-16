By Akbar Mammadov

The volume of industrial production in Azerbaijan in January-March 2020 amounted to $6.25 billion (10.6 billion Azerbaijani manat), which is 0.8% more than that in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee reported on April 15.

It should be noted that the growth of industrial production in Azerbaijan in 2019 amounted to 4.3%.

According to the State Statistics Committee, the growth of industrial production in the non-oil sector amounted to 23% in the reported period.

In January-March 2020, 65.5% of the production volume fell to the mining industry, 28.4% - the processing industry, 5.4% - the sphere of production and distribution of electricity, gas and steam, 0.7% - the sphere of water supply, treatment and processing waste.

In the structure of the processing industry for January-March 2020, growth was recorded in cars, trailers and semi-trailers (7.3 times), in the production of computers, electronics and optical products (3.9 times), metallurgical products (2.1 times), drinks (2.1 times), other vehicles (66.7%), pharmaceutical products (36.7%), wood products (28%), tobacco products (28 %), chemical products (25.7%), rubber and plastic products (25%).

During the reporting period, the country also experienced the growth in the production of the following products: printing products (by 20.2%), paper and cardboard (by 20.2%), electrical equipment (by 18.3%), furniture (by 14.1%), industry (10.5%), clothing (10%), oil products (9.6%), food products (5.3%), finished metal products (2.7%).

However, the country also experienced the decline in the production of the some products in January-March 2020: building materials (by 14.8%), installation and repair of machinery and equipment (by 20.7%), in the production of machinery and equipment (by 16%), leather, leather products and shoes (60.7%).

In the sphere of production and distribution of electricity, gas and steam, the production growth in January-March 2020 amounted to 17.1%, in the field of water supply, treatment and waste processing - 4.2%.

