By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The infrastructure is almost ready for the transportation of Azerbaijani oil to the Mozyr Oil Refinery in Belarus from Ukraine through the Odessa-Brody pipeline, a source within the Belarussian oil pipeline operator “Gomeltransneft Druzhba" JSC has said.

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) recently signed a contract with Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim Concern) on the transport of two oil tankers with a total volume of 160,000 tons.

“We have confirmed the agreement with SOCAR to supply two tankers with a total volume of 160,000 tons of oil,” the spokesperson of the Concern Alexandr Tishenko said.

SOCAR has signed an agreement to supply Belneftekhim Concern with one tanker consignment of Azerbaijani oil in the amount of about 80,000 tons.

"There is an agreement on the supply of one tanker consignment to Belneftekhim. Negotiations were underway on the second consignment. A tanker with Azerbaijani oil will be dispatched from Supsa port,” SOCAR’s official Ibrahim Ahmadov told local media.

SOCAR is planning to start oil transportation to Belarusian Belneftekhim Concern on March 20.

On January 21, The President of Belarusia Alexander Lukashenko stated that the country would try to stand up 30-40 percent of all oil imported from Russia and Belarus should import 30 percent of oil through the Baltic countries and Ukraine.

Note that the Odessa-Brody oil pipeline was built in 2001 between the city of Odessa on the Black Sea and the city of Brody in the Lviv Oblast, where it was docked with the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. The pipeline has been idle since 2014.

