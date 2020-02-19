By Trend

The project of the memorandum on cooperation between ports in Poland’s Gdańsk and Baku-Alat is ready and probably will be signed this year, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Marcin Przydacz told Trend.

"The institutional contacts between our ports have been established in 2019. It’s up to the management boards of both ports to define the scope of cooperation at this initial stage and further on," he said.

Przydacz noted that Poland has undergone significant changes in this field and is ready to share and exchange experience on developing of infrastructure, transportation and logistics sectors as well as legislation in this area.

"We consider promising for our bilateral cooperation the Azerbaijani plans regarding the Baku-Alat Port development project, as well as possible creation of a free trade zone there and its becoming a transportation hub," said the deputy minister.

He pointed out that Poland supports ambitious and visionary plans of multimodal transport corridors from Asia to Europe through South Caucasus and going to Poland.

"Poland is ready to work with Azerbaijan on developing the Europe – Asia transit corridors. Polish and Azerbaijani railways are cooperating directly. The institutional contacts between our ports have been already established as well," noted Przydacz.

The deputy minister believes that the potential in transport and logistics is high, in particular regarding transport routes between Europe, South Caucasus and Asia connecting the two continents through railways, ports and intermodal terminals.

"We have established a working subgroup for transportation under the bilateral Intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation. We are ready to share the recent Polish experience and know-how in the area of infrastructure development. We look forward to Azerbaijan’s declarations on the Baku-Alat port development project, plans to create free trade zone and becoming transportation hub," added Przydacz.

