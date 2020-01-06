By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week due to the New year holidays, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Dec. 23
|
-
|
Dec. 30
|
1.7
|
Dec. 24
|
1.7
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Dec. 25
|
1.7
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec. 26
|
1.7
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec. 27
|
1.7
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9035 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Dec. 23
|
-
|
Dec. 30
|
1.9035
|
Dec. 24
|
1.8850
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Dec. 25
|
1.8846
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec. 26
|
1.8852
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec. 27
|
1.8905
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1.8863
|
Average weekly
|
1.9035
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0274 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Dec. 23
|
-
|
Dec. 30
|
0.0274
|
Dec. 24
|
0.0273
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Dec. 25
|
0.0275
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec. 26
|
0.0275
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec. 27
|
0.0274
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
0.0274
|
Average weekly
|
0.0274
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2858 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Dec. 23
|
-
|
Dec. 30
|
0.2858
|
Dec. 24
|
0.2858
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Dec. 25
|
0.2858
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec. 26
|
0.2862
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec. 27
|
0.2862
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
0.2860
|
Average weekly
|
0.2858
