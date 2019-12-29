By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The volume of Azerbaijan’s overall exports increased by 2 percent or $365 million year-on-year in the period of January-November, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication has reported.

During this period, exports in the non-oil sector totaled $1.78 billion, which is an increase by $249 million, or 16 percent, compared to the same period in 2018.

Russia was the top importer of Azerbaijani exports. Non-oil sector exports to Russia totaled $622.3 million (12 percent), Turkey - $363.3 million (13 percent), Switzerland - $164 million (33 percent), Georgia - $150.6 million (29 percent) and Ukraine - $46.3 million (27 percent).

Tomatoes ($166.7 million), gold ($157.7 million in non-recycled forms) and hazelnut ($113.5 million) were the most exported non-oil products in the period of January-November.

Overall, during the first 11 months of 2019, exports of fruit and vegetables totaled $541.9 million, plastics and products - $168.1 million, exports of aluminum and its products - $117.9 million, cotton fiber - $108.8 million, chemical industry products - 95.5 million, electricity - $76 million, ferrous metals and their products - $54.8 million.

Exports of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in January-November compared to the same period in 2018 were 54 percent higher, cotton fiber - 53 percent, exports of plastics and their products - 52 percent, chemical industry products - 30 percent, cotton yarn - 28 percent, electricity - 17 percent, sugar - 14 percent, aluminum and its products - 11 percent, fruits and vegetables - 9 percent.

In November 2019, exports in the non-oil sector totaled $208 million, an increase by $27 million, or 15 percent, compared to November 2018. Non-oil products were mainly exported to Russia ($88.4 million), Turkey ($38.7 million), Georgia ($19.1 million), Switzerland ($16.4 million), and Ukraine ($6.6 million).

In November 2019, persimmon ($37 million) ranked first in the non-oil sector, tomatoes ($19.1 million) and cotton ($16.9 million).

Presently, oil and gas account for the main share in Azerbaijan's overall exports, although export of non-oil products shows an upward trend.

Opening of Azerbaijani trade houses abroad and organization of export missions to foreign countries to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand in foreign markets have further developed the share of non-oil products in the structure of country’s exports.

The measures taken for diversification of the economy, the state program “Socio-economic development of regions of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018”, opening of a number of productions plants have contributed vastly to the non-oil sector.

