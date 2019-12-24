By Trend

Azerbaijan intends to receive a loan from the World Bank (WB) to continue the project on digitalization of the judicial system, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said in an interview with reporters, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

“The WB loans are planned to be drawn from 2020 and a preliminary agreement has already been reached,” the minister added.

“Financial resources are mainly related to the implementation of the project on creating employment in the country,” Sharifov said. “The WB’s experience will be used in this issue. More funding is planned to be drawn for the implementation of ‘smart products’.”

"The share of Azerbaijan’s external public debt in GDP reaches 17 percent by the end of the year,” the minister said. “Taking into account the certain conditional obligations on state guarantees in foreign currency on debts taken by other structures, the share of debt and GDP is below 19 percent."

