Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 7.9 manat ($4.6) or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,491 manat ($1,465).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec. 2
|
2,481.3030
|
Dec. 9
|
2,494.5375
|
Dec. 3
|
2,483.8190
|
Dec. 10
|
2,507.2450
|
Dec. 4
|
2,514.0025
|
Dec. 11
|
2,488.0860
|
Dec. 5
|
2,508.9535
|
Dec. 12
|
2,484.3800
|
Dec. 6
|
2,508.5285
|
Dec. 13
|
2,482.8245
|
Average weekly
|
2,499.3213
|
Average weekly
|
2,491.3986
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.42 manat (24 cent) or 1.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.4 manat ($16.7).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Dec. 2
|
28.7912
|
Dec. 9
|
28.1886
|
Dec. 3
|
28.7251
|
Dec. 10
|
28.2322
|
Dec. 4
|
29.1995
|
Dec. 11
|
28.2787
|
Dec. 5
|
28.6935
|
Dec. 12
|
28.7224
|
Dec. 6
|
28.8395
|
Dec. 13
|
28.7262
|
Average weekly
|
28.8498
|
Average weekly
|
28.4296
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 25.8 manat ($15.1) or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,558 manat ($916.4).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Dec. 2
|
1,525.8435
|
Dec. 9
|
1,518.2700
|
Dec.3
|
1,527.8665
|
Dec. 10
|
1,528.3765
|
Dec. 4
|
1,549.8560
|
Dec. 11
|
1,565.5130
|
Dec. 5
|
1,530.0765
|
Dec. 12
|
1,597.4135
|
Dec. 6
|
1,527.9940
|
Dec. 13
|
1,584.2215
|
Average weekly
|
1,532.3273
|
Average weekly
|
1,558.1589
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 85.7 manat ($50.4) or 2.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,245 manat ($1,908).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Dec. 2
|
3,132.4030
|
Dec. 9
|
3,191.2910
|
Dec. 3
|
3,155.5910
|
Dec. 10
|
3,205.9535
|
Dec. 4
|
3,148.2215
|
Dec. 11
|
3,232.4650
|
Dec. 5
|
3,180.9380
|
Dec. 12
|
3,263.0905
|
Dec. 6
|
3,183.5475
|
Dec. 13
|
3,336.8875
|
Average weekly
|
3,160.1402
|
Average weekly
|
3,245.9375
