Opening up new opportunities for continous technological growth at Bakutel-2019 Telecommunication exhibition, Azercell and Ericsson enter a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of 5G in Azerbaijan. Signed on the opening day of Bakutel-2019, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) provides the roadmap for joint deployment of 5G projects, trials, and use cases for 2020-2022.

After the successful launch of the 1st 5G flagship store in Azerbaijan by Azercell November this year, Ericsson and Azercell continued to test 5G network in Baku city center. The partners built 5G pre-commercial pilot zone in Fountain Square, enabling visitors to take advantage of 5G network on mobile devices.

At the major telecom event Bakutel 2019, the companies deployed end-to-end 5G network and demonstrated the advanced capabilities of the fifth generation mobile internet connectivity, reaching Gigabit download speeds at an open 5G speed test. The visitors could explore three 5G demo cases, such as Collaborative Multisensory Communications, Immersive conferencing and VR multiplayer gaming zones.

At the Bakutel 2019, Ericsson and Azercell signed theMoU covering the plan to expand 5G pre-commercial pilot zone including but not limiting to deployment of 5G use cases, as well as introduction of IoT technology in mining industries, agriculture, manufacturing, housing and communal services.

Vahid Mursaliyev, president of Azercell Telecom has noted: “As the Company considering to keep up with the technology trends shaping the future society and economy as a priority, we focus on providing high-speed mobile data and innovative solutions in the new era of connectivity.

Together with our all-time partner Ericsson, Azercell has launched the first 5G pilot network in the county and this fact puts our company along the world leaders of the mobile market. We believe that 5G together with being a major step forward for mobile internet connectivity, also will open new possibilities for enterprises and industries to deliver greater efficiencies, productivity and empower user experiences.”

Sebastian Tolstoy, president of Ericsson in Eastern Europe and Central Asia has added: “We are delighted to support Azercell in the journey towards 5G, the most advanced telecom technology available in the world. As of now, 24 live 5G networks powered by Ericsson have been launched in 14 countries on four continents. Consumers in these countries enjoy 5G commercial services, and this technology is spreading very fast. Today, together with our key partner in Azerbaijan, Azercell, we are happy to open doors to wider opportunities, innovative solutions, and applications that 5G can bring.’’

It should also be added that within the confines of the exhibition Vahid Mursaliyev, CEO of Azercell has signed another memorandum of understanding with Elnar Asadov, Director of Data Processing Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies. The purpose of concluding the memorandum is to introduce a digital number selling system - SmartCell based on face recognition technology (Face ID).

Azercell will continue to further extend its partnerships with local and international companies for its commitment to bring Azerbaijan into new era of connectivity.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.9 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula.

The leading mobile operator improved and expanded its 4G network, achieving a remarkable increase of 118% in terms of population coverage and 364% in terms of geographic coverage. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz