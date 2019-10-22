By Trend

Gold and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 22 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 8.534 manat to 2,523 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0055 manat to almost 30 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 8.0835 manat to 1,510 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 3.9015 manat to nearly 3,005 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 22, 2019 Oct. 21, 2019 Gold XAU 2,523.9390 2,532.4730 Silver XAG 29.8613 29.8558 Platinum XPT 1,510.4840 1,518.5675 Palladium XPD 3,005.7700 3,009.6715