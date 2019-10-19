By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 7 1.7 Oct. 14 1.7 Oct. 8 1.7 Oct. 15 1.7 Oct. 9 1.7 Oct. 16 1.7 Oct. 10 1.7 Oct. 17 1.7 Oct. 11 1.7 Oct. 18 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0155 manats or 0.8 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8797 manat. Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Oct. 7 1.8666 Oct. 14 1.8752 Oct. 8 1.8660 Oct. 15 1.8748 Oct. 9 1.8636 Oct. 16 1.8751 Oct. 10 1.8677 Oct. 17 1.8829 Oct. 11 1.8726 Oct. 18 1.8907 Average weekly 1.8673 Average weekly 1.8797 The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week. Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manat. Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 7 0.0263 Oct. 14 0.0265 Oct. 8 0.0262 Oct. 15 0.0264 Oct. 9 0.0261 Oct. 16 0.0264 Oct. 10 0.0262 Oct. 17 0.0265 Oct. 11 0.0264 Oct. 18 0.0265 Average weekly 0.0262 Average weekly 0.0264 The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0041 manat or 1.4 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2888 manat. Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Oct. 7 0.2977 Oct. 14 0.2883 Oct. 8 0.2911 Oct. 15 0.2873 Oct. 9 0.2912 Oct. 16 0.2870 Oct. 10 0.2896 Oct. 17 0.2890 Oct. 11 0.2908 Oct. 18 0.2924 Average weekly 0.2921 Average weekly 0.2888

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz