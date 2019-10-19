By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Oct. 7
|
1.7
|
Oct. 14
|
1.7
|
Oct. 8
|
1.7
|
Oct. 15
|
1.7
|
Oct. 9
|
1.7
|
Oct. 16
|
1.7
|
Oct. 10
|
1.7
|
Oct. 17
|
1.7
|
Oct. 11
|
1.7
|
Oct. 18
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0155 manats or 0.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8797 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Oct. 7
|
1.8666
|
Oct. 14
|
1.8752
|
Oct. 8
|
1.8660
|
Oct. 15
|
1.8748
|
Oct. 9
|
1.8636
|
Oct. 16
|
1.8751
|
Oct. 10
|
1.8677
|
Oct. 17
|
1.8829
|
Oct. 11
|
1.8726
|
Oct. 18
|
1.8907
|
Average weekly
|
1.8673
|
Average weekly
|
1.8797
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Oct. 7
|
0.0263
|
Oct. 14
|
0.0265
|
Oct. 8
|
0.0262
|
Oct. 15
|
0.0264
|
Oct. 9
|
0.0261
|
Oct. 16
|
0.0264
|
Oct. 10
|
0.0262
|
Oct. 17
|
0.0265
|
Oct. 11
|
0.0264
|
Oct. 18
|
0.0265
|
Average weekly
|
0.0262
|
Average weekly
|
0.0264
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0041 manat or 1.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2888 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Oct. 7
|
0.2977
|
Oct. 14
|
0.2883
|
Oct. 8
|
0.2911
|
Oct. 15
|
0.2873
|
Oct. 9
|
0.2912
|
Oct. 16
|
0.2870
|
Oct. 10
|
0.2896
|
Oct. 17
|
0.2890
|
Oct. 11
|
0.2908
|
Oct. 18
|
0.2924
|
Average weekly
|
0.2921
|
Average weekly
|
0.2888
