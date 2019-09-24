By Trend

Successful public administration depends on comprehensive scientific study of all aspects of life, trends of development of public relations, determining the factors that contribute to changes, finding optimal solutions, flexible reaction to changes, correct forecasting, as well as determining short, medium and long term prospects, Head of the Department of Strategic Research and Planning of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Saadat Yusifova said.

This transformation manifests itself in life, behavior and policy of states, she noted.

She made the remarks at the conference entitled “Social and Personnel Reforms of the President in Public Opinion”, organized by the Azerbaijani Social Research Center, Trend reports on Sept. 24.

Yusifova said that fundamental changes in the life of society and the state are always associated with the names of the leaders implementing these transformations.

“Modern Azerbaijan is built on the principles defined by national leader Heydar Aliyev, on the solid foundation of statehood created by him,” she said. “Namely on the basis of these principles President Ilham Aliyev defined a long-term strategy for the sustainable development of the country. Assessing the historical path of development of Azerbaijan, it is possible to see Azerbaijan, which has been created anew for the last 16 years.”

She noted that today’s Azerbaijan is also a country created by the Contract of the Century, the 25th anniversary of which was celebrated a few days ago.

“At the ceremony of signing the Contract of the Century, Heydar Aliyev said that the foundation laid by this agreement will create conditions for the progress of the Azerbaijani people in the 21st century, their prosperity and protection of the sovereignty of the Azerbaijani state,” said Yusifova. “His dreams have become today’s reality.”

She added that time is moving forward and bringing innovation.

“Presently, we are experiencing another period of industrial revolution, characterized by the development of digital technologies,” she noted. “Systematic reforms being carried out by the president of Azerbaijan are aimed precisely at the phased implementation of this transformation. This work is reflected in the introduction of social innovations, in institutional and personnel reforms. Social innovations are ideas, strategies, technologies aimed at resolving issues that contribute to changes.”

“Social reforms envisage improving the quality of life of citizens, the use of new technologies and business models to improve social infrastructure based on global trends,” she added. “During his speeches, the president repeatedly noted that a citizen of Azerbaijan is at the core of our policy. It is no coincidence that building a social welfare state is a strategic line of the course of new reforms by the head of state.”

