Azerbaijan’s Agroleasing OJSC sells ammophos in all warehouses of regional representative offices and regional branches on preferential terms, Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry told Trend.

The market price of a ton of ammophos is 1,000 manats, while the price with a 70 percent discount set by the state is 300 manats and, accordingly, the farmers may buy a 50-kg bag at 15 manats.

The agricultural producers may buy fertilizers at a discounted price by submitting the documents for the land that they own, use or lease, an application form issued by the corresponding rural structures, and a copy of an identity card. The farmers will be able to buy mineral fertilizers directly in the villages on preferential terms by submitting the corresponding documents.

Ammophos is a concentrated phosphorus complex fertilizer that contains 12 percent of nitrogen and 52 percent of phosphorus. It is used to fertilize most of plants before and during plowing, as well as in the case of a lack of phosphorus in the ground.

The fertilizer is usually used in Azerbaijan in autumn during the sowing of cereals. It helps to increase the fertility of the soil.

Taking into account last year’s practice, the company is ready to sell ammophos this year even before the beginning of the season.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 16)

