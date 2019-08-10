By Trend

The Hajigabul Gushchulug poultry factory located in Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul district plans to start to export eggs to Kazakhstan, a source at the factory told Trend.

"The negotiations on this issue are underway," the source said. "We expect to supply the products to the Central Asian market next year."

"First of all, the products are planned to be supplied to potential customers in Arab countries, and then to new markets," the source added.

"The production capacity of the factory allows increasing volumes up to 25-30 percent," the source said. "As a rule, maximum orders from abroad reach up to 1,200 packs of eggs. The minimum supply volume varies from 300 packs to 350 packs."

"The products are planned to be supplied to the markets of Qatar and Georgia in the near future," the source said.

The company's products have a certificate of conformity issued by the Azerbaijani State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patents.

---

