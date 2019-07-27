By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 15 1.7 July 22 1.7 July 16 1.7 July 23 1.7 July 17 1.7 July 24 1.7 July 18 1.7 July 25 1.7 July 19 1.7 July 26 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0118 manats or 0.62 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8985 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 15 1.9162 July 22 1.9069 July 16 1.9142 July 23 1.9027 July 17 1.9066 July 24 1.8947 July 18 1.9102 July 25 1.8929 July 19 1.9142 July 26 1.8951 Average weekly 1.9123 Average weekly 1.8985

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.37 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0269 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 15 0.0269 July 22 0.0270 July 16 0.0271 July 23 0.0270 July 17 0.0270 July 24 0.0269 July 18 0.0270 July 25 0.0269 July 19 0.0271 July 26 0.0269 Average weekly 0.027 Average weekly 0.0269

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0021 percent or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2984 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 15 0.2968 July 22 0.3002 July 16 0.2974 July 23 0.2989 July 17 0.2976 July 24 0.2973 July 18 0.2991 July 25 0.2977 July 19 0.3019 July 26 0.2981 Average weekly 0.2986 Average weekly 0.2984

