Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 19.89 manats or 0.81 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,414.9877 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 15
|
2,399.6180
|
July 22
|
2,426.7925
|
July 16
|
2,404.2930
|
July 23
|
2,408.8065
|
July 17
|
2,388.8655
|
July 24
|
2,414.3570
|
July 18
|
2,419.2700
|
July 25
|
2,418.0800
|
July 19
|
2,451.8505
|
July 26
|
2,406.9025
|
Average weekly
|
2,412.7794
|
Average weekly
|
2,414.9877
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0871 manats or 0.31 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.8543 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 15
|
25.8483
|
July 22
|
27.7878
|
July 16
|
26.0885
|
July 23
|
27.5736
|
July 17
|
26.5225
|
July 24
|
27.9761
|
July 18
|
27.3571
|
July 25
|
28.0593
|
July 19
|
27.8847
|
July 26
|
27.8749
|
Average weekly
|
26.7402
|
Average weekly
|
27.8543
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 26.52 manats or 1.83 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,461.6073 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 15
|
1,416.4400
|
July 22
|
1,445.6375
|
July 16
|
1,431.0770
|
July 23
|
1,436.0580
|
July 17
|
1,429.1390
|
July 24
|
1,459.9600
|
July 18
|
1,445.6120
|
July 25
|
1,494.2235
|
July 19
|
1,455.2935
|
July 26
|
1,472.1575
|
Average weekly
|
1,435.5123
|
Average weekly
|
1,461.6073
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 22.61 manats or 0.88 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,593.1494 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 15
|
2,646.2880
|
July 22
|
2,575.9250
|
July 16
|
2,660.0920
|
July 23
|
2,582.7165
|
July 17
|
2,593.1120
|
July 24
|
2,587.6295
|
July 18
|
2,624.8000
|
July 25
|
2,620.9410
|
July 19
|
2,597.6935
|
July 26
|
2,598.5350
|
Average weekly
|
2,624,3971
|
Average weekly
|
2,593.1494
