By Trend

A national cyber security strategy is being formed in Azerbaijan, Ramin Guluzade, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, said at international Monex Caspian Summit, Trend reports.

Guluzade noted that cyber security plays an important role in the financial and banking system.

According to him, cyber security agencies have been created, and the Ministry is making efforts to develop a national strategy that supports initiatives in this direction.

Guluzade noted that it is important to accelerate the digital transformation of banks, and added that startups play an important role in the development of financial technologies.

He also said that the Ministry regularly finances various start-ups, stressing that the Innovation Agency under the said ministry plays a major role in this field.

---

