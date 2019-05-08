By Trend

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan transferred 377.8 million manats to the state budget in March 2019, which is 20.4 percent more than in the same period in 2018, Trend reports with reference to SCC on May 8.

Revenues to the state budget through the State Customs Committee are formed in four areas: customs duties, value added tax (VAT), excise tax and road tax.

In April 2019, revenues were as follows: from custom duties - 87.5 million manats, or 23.1 percent from the total value of revenues, from VAT - 267.9 million manats (70.9 percent), excise duties - 9 million manats (nearly 5 percent), and from road tax- 3.4 million manats (0.9 percent).

In January-April 2019, revenues from customs duties increased by 18.7 percent, from VAT by 20 percent, from excise duties by 20.9 percent, and from road tax by 14.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

In January-April 2019, contributions of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to the state budget amounted to 1.4 billion manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on May 8)

