By Trend

The main cargo terminal of Baku International Sea Trade Port, located in the center of Baku, has ceased its operations, Trend reports referring to the port.

"All operations of the cargo terminal will be carried out by the Baku International Sea Trade Port located in the Alat settlement," the report said.

According to the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated October 18, 2007, it was decided to transfer the port complex to the Baku International Sea Trade Port located in the Alat settlement.

The cargo handling potential of the Port of Baku in the first phase is 15 million tons including 100,000 containers per year. Seven out of 12 existing berths are served by dry-cargo ships, two berths are ferries, and another two berths are ships of the Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax type. One berth is used to service the towing and auxiliary vessels of the port.

