By Trend

The Concept of Cooperation of the CIS Member States in Digital Development and the Plan of Priority Measures for its Implementation have been approved, Trend reports referring to the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC).

A meeting of an expert group, where the delegation of Azerbaijan also took part, was held on Dec. 11 in the office of the CIS Executive Committee in Moscow.

Considering the proposals of the CIS member states on expediency of combining the Concept of Cooperation of the CIS Member States in Digital Development, prepared by RCC, and the Concept of Cooperation of the CIS Member States in Digital Economy Development, prepared by the CIS Council for Industrial Policy, it was decided to request the expert group to support the initiative to merge the mentioned concepts into a single document.

Further consideration of this issue is planned as part of the Commission for Economic Affairs at the CIS Economic Council in Moscow in February 2019.

