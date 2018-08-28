Azercell Telecom LLC, known for attaching special importance to the youth education and development, and conducting a range of social projects in this regard, has supported the 1st Summer Camp of “100th anniversary of the Republic” Diaspora Youth dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The camp was co-organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Republic, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Youth Foundation. The guests received various gifts from Azercell in the opening ceremony of the event. Also, Imran Baghirov, Manager of “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of “Azercell Telecom” LLC joined the event as a speaker. He spoke about the activities and projects of Barama Center, as well as its role in the growth of young startups and establishment of new businesses. Imran Baghirov noted that Barama Center has provided its support to more than 70 startup projects, 45 of which turned into successful businesses. He added that the projects carried out by the Center have drawn the great attention of local and international organizations.

Notably, 140 diaspora representatives from 37 countries, including the US, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Sweden, Romania, Italy, Indonesia, England etc. took part in the 1st Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth which was held on August 22-28.

The event included meetings with public figures, parliamentarians, countrymen who have experienced the pain of war, civil society representatives, cultural figures, as well as local youth and experts of diaspora issues. Youth policies, conveying the Azerbaijani realities to the world community, intercultural dialogue, the development of diaspora, cultural heritage issues, sports, diaspora topic in media and other topics were discussed in the camp with the participation of experts.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

