By Trend

The prices for main precious metals have varied July 10, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 0.1275 manats to 2140.334 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on July 9.

The cost of silver increased by 0.0059 manats to 27.4121 manats per ounce.

The cost of palladium increased by 5.797 manats to 1633.615 manats.

And the cost of platinum decreased by 4.1735 manats to 1448.502 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 10, 2018 July 9, 2018 Gold XAU 2140.334 2140.2065 Silver XAG 27.4121 27.4062 Platinium XPT 1448.502 1452.6755 Palladium XPD 1633.615 1627.818

