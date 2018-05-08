By Trend

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR) opens up additional opportunities to attract freight traffic from the Asian region and realize the transit potential of Ukraine, Head of the Ukrainian Railways PJS Evgeny Kravtsov said in Baku on May 8.

A delegation led by Kravtsov is in Baku to attend a general meeting of members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR) International Association, an association of legal entities.

He said that the TITR running from China to Europe is an important and promising project for the Ukrainian Railways PJS.

"We are very interested in further development and ensuring the competitiveness of this transport corridor," he said.

A general meeting of members of the TITR International Association, an association of legal entities, was held in Baku today. During the meeting, the parties signed a protocol, according to which tariffs for transportation of coal and grain were approved and two new members - the Anaklia Development Consortium LLC (Georgia) and Kazmortransflot” LLP (Kazakhstan) - were accepted to the TITR International Association.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further through Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.

The first test container train on route Shihezi (China)-Dostyk-Aktau-Alat, arrived in Baku international sea trade port on August 3, 2015.

