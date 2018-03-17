By Trend

Russian Railways (RZD) has introduced a 45-percent discount on transit grain shipments on inventory park wagons from Kazakhstan via the route from Kigash (Russian-Kazakh border) to Samur (Russian-Azerbaijani border), RZD-Partner reported citing a protocol of a meeting of the RZD Board.

Corresponding changes in the Tariff Policy of the Railways of the CIS for Transportation of Goods in International Traffic entered into force on March 1 and are effective until Dec. 31, 2018 inclusive.

They are applied in case Russian Railways is exempt from paying for the use of rolling stock of the railway administrations involved in these transportation operations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz