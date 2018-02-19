By Trend

Azerbaijan will discuss prospects of expanding cooperation with Jordan and Egypt, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said in a message Feb. 19.

Discussions will be held as part of regular meetings of the Azerbaijani-Jordanian and the Azerbaijani-Egyptian intergovernmental commissions.

The meeting of the Azerbaijani-Jordanian intergovernmental commission for trade, economic and technical cooperation will be held in Amman on Feb. 19-20, while the meeting of the Azerbaijani-Egyptian intergovernmental commission for economic, technical and scientific cooperation will be held in Cairo on Feb. 21-22.

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev will leave for Egypt and Jordan to participate in both meetings.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Jordan amounted to $6.65 million, while trade turnover with Egypt was $8.03 million last year, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

---

