Mobile Dental Clinic supported by Azercell Telecom successfully continues its operation.

The Clinic has released a final report about its activities in 2017. It is reported that the Clinic examined and treated 552 people, mainly children deprived of parental care. The Clinics served 124 children from boarding school No.10 in Pirshagi settlement in January, and further 50 children at secondary school of Zangilan settlement in February and March.

In addition, 102 children living in SOS Children’s Village located in Ahmadli settlement benefited from professional dental service of the Clinic in April and May. The Clinic also provided free aid to 47 members of Yasamal District Organization for Disabled People in June. Further 139 people of “House of Graduates” social organization in Absheron district also benefited from the services of the Clinic in July, August and September. The doctors of the clinics visited boarding school No. 2 for deaf and dumb in Nizami district in October and served 35 children. The Clinics also examined 56 children in boarding school No. 11 in Sabunchu district in October.

Aimed to serve children deprived of parental care not only in Baku, but also in the regions, Mobile Dental Clinics has served children in boarding schools and orphanages in Shaki, Guba, Gusar, Lankaran, Lerik and Balakan, SOS Children’s village and boarding school in Ganja, refugee camp and boarding school in Bilasuvar.

Taking into account that most of the orphanages in Azerbaijan have no dental cabinets, Azercell has equipped Mobile Dental Clinics with advanced medical facilities. Throughout the period its activity, the Clinics have examined thousands of people and treated as needed.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory (excluding 20 percent of the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, Mobile Customer Care office, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

---

