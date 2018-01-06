By Trend

Organizing international events in Iranian city of Tabriz and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as well as the upcoming resumption of train trips create a unique chance for expansion of mutual cooperation between the two countries, a senior envoy believes.

"Considering common points between the two cities, in particular the cultural and tourism grounds, Tabriz as the capital of Islamic tourism and Nakhchivan as the Islamic Culture Capital are capable of benefiting Iran and Azerbaijan through further cooperation in 2018," Iranian Consul General to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Mansour Airom told Trend.

"Moreover, the Mashhad-Nakhchivan train is scheduled to resume operation as of January 11, which would definitely leave a positive impact on tourism between Iran and the autonomous republic," he stated.

The envoy added that international events would help the two cities introduce their capabilities in tourism sector, highlighting the opportunities for cooperation between Tabriz and Nakhchivan in experience exchange.

Airom further proposed that holding painting and photo exhibitions, organizing tours to natural areas and religious sites, holding Islamic conferences as well as mutual cultural events and the joint celebration of Nowruz would contribute to plans to deepen cooperation between the two cities.

A number of officials from Iran and Azerbaijan have attended a ceremony in Tabriz marking the inauguration of the Tabriz 2018 event.

