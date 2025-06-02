UAE emerges as key partner in Azerbaijan's post-oil trade strategy [ANALYSIS]

2 June 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

By deepening its economic ties with the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan is charting a thoughtful and forward-looking course toward diversifying its economy. While much of the country’s global trade story has long centered on its vast oil and gas reserves, recent data shows that Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector is becoming an increasingly powerful vehicle of international engagement—and the UAE is emerging as a key partner in this transition.

