Justice undermined as US lawmakers shield war criminals under guise of human rights

Some 36 US congressmen sent a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling on him to impose sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act against Azerbaijani officials in connection with the trial of 23 Armenian separatists whose hands are smeared with the blood of innocent civilians in Garabagh. The letter insolently calls the trial ‘a sham trial’ and arrogantly emphasizes that ‘these sanctions are an important tool of pressure to release prisoners of war and deter further aggression against Armenia,’ which reflects the decadence of the American political system.

First of all, the trial is currently in progress, and attempting to influence it is neither legally nor ethically appropriate. If the detainees are truly innocent, then why are the Armenian lobbies and their American mouthpieces running around like headless chickens in a panic?

Secondly, it reveals that Americans do not give a damn about the legal systems of other countries. They have their own 'truth' and do not bother themselves with the realities or perspectives of others. For example, the congressmen in question claim that the Armenian separatists—who invaded 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, forcibly displaced the population, killed tens of thousands of civilians, and committed acts of rape, torture, and looting—are ‘prisoners of war’ who cannot be punished.

In addition, political opportunists who try to dismiss the court proceedings are claiming that their rights are being violated. However, just by looking at the testimonies and witness statements given in court over the past 10 days, one can see that these so-called victims — who are actually war criminals — could not only receive prison sentences, but even be sentenced to death. Let’s look at the strict laws of the United States. If an Armenian had committed the same crimes in the USA, that person would at the very least face life imprisonment, and in the worst case, be sentenced to death by electric chair or lethal injection.

When a group of individuals, regardless of their ethnicity, are arrested on the territory of another state for terrorism, illegal armament, and supporting mass separatism against a nation, what do you think their punishment should be? Azerbaijan is undoubtedly approaching this matter within the framework of the law — not because these individuals are Armenian, but because of the gravity of their crimes.

Besides that, these 23 Armenian separatists were not ordinary individuals; they held key positions such as the so-called president, prime minister, foreign minister, and other high-ranking posts. Yet today, their advocates in the US Congress are demanding their release. To top it all off, it seems that these congressmen have forgotten American history as well.

To recall, the United States did not accept the Confederacy when the Southern states attempted to secede, leading to the outbreak of the American Civil War in 1861. Even after 164 years, it is still considered inappropriate to raise the Confederate flag in America. So, the United States can resort to arms when its sovereignty is challenged, but Azerbaijan cannot?

When the Soviet Union deployed missiles in Cuba in the 1960s, the world came to the brink of nuclear war. Two independent countries—the Soviet Union and Cuba—had struck a deal that didn’t directly threaten the United States at the time but had the potential to do so. Yet, America made it clear it would not tolerate any action, even a theoretical one, that could challenge its sovereignty. But now, those same voices insist that Azerbaijan must release the butchers of breast-sucking babies.

For example, a few days ago, the Baku Military Court heard Ramiz Adigozalov as a witness and as an affected party. He said that on the night of March 23-24, 1990, Armenians killed his 39-day-old baby Hafiz Adigozalov, his wife Aliya Adigozalova, and other relatives by arson.

Meanwhile, the blatant double standards displayed by certain US congressmen are both troubling and unjust. While the United States reserves the right to defend its sovereignty through war and sanctions, it seeks to deny Azerbaijan that same right when confronting war crimes committed on its soil. The attempt to interfere in an ongoing legal process and portray war criminals as victims reflects a deep hypocrisy and disregard for justice. The pain of victims like Ramiz Adigozalov cannot be ignored or minimized. True justice demands consistency, not selective morality shaped by lobbying power and political expediency. Azerbaijan deserves the same respect.

Congress’s approach once again proves that a fraudster never changes. It turns out President Donald Trump was right in his comments about Congress — it’s still not a place where truly intelligent and just politicians can be found, aside from a very few exceptions. If things continue this way, the United States will need at least another hundred years to find leaders capable of restoring justice — and doing so without relying on Congress.