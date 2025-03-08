Azerbaijan’s diversified economy drives consistent rise in employment
Over the past few years, Azerbaijan has made noticeable strides in job creation, an important indicator of a healthy and growing economy. The data from 2021 to 2023 reveals a steady increase in the number of new job openings, which reflects the country's resilience and positive economic trajectory. Specifically, 68,991 new jobs were created in 2021, followed by 71,280 in 2022, and 82,318 in 2023. This steady growth in job openings is an encouraging sign of economic recovery and development in the country.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!