Azerbaijan’s diversified economy drives consistent rise in employment

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan has made noticeable strides in job creation, an important indicator of a healthy and growing economy. The data from 2021 to 2023 reveals a steady increase in the number of new job openings, which reflects the country's resilience and positive economic trajectory. Specifically, 68,991 new jobs were created in 2021, followed by 71,280 in 2022, and 82,318 in 2023. This steady growth in job openings is an encouraging sign of economic recovery and development in the country.

