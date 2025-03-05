Pashinyan’s game of charade makes comeback with web of delays and diversions

5 March 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Once again, Nikol Pashinyan is attempting to rewrite history, portraying Armenia's obstructionism as a "constructive approach." Reading his latest statements published in Armenian media, one might wonder whether Pashinyan is deliberately deceiving the public or simply incapable of managing his government's obligations. How else can one explain his blatant distortion of facts, refusal to acknowledge obligations, and continued pretence of being the reasonable party—despite Armenia's four-year blockade of agreed transport routes?

Another key element of Pashinyan’s deception is his claim that "Azerbaijan has not opened its roads either." This is nothing but a weak attempt at deflection. Azerbaijan’s transport routes, including its road and railway networks, are already operational and facilitating regional trade. Baku has long demonstrated its commitment to transit cooperation, signing agreements with regional partners and actively investing in infrastructure. Meanwhile, Armenia has refused to provide legal guarantees for transit through its territory, insisting on new terms that were never part of the original agreement. If Pashinyan is sincere about opening transport routes, why has his government spent years obstructing the Zangazur corridor?

Even more absurd is Pashinyan’s claim that "if Azerbaijan does not agree, it can use routes through Iran." This statement exposes Armenia’s real intentions. For years, Yerevan has weaponized transit as a political tool, refusing to engage in genuine regional cooperation while hoping to pressure Azerbaijan into accepting unfavourable terms. Now that Baku has secured alternative transit routes, Armenia suddenly pretends to be constructive. But the truth is obvious—if Yerevan had been serious about regional connectivity, the Zangazur corridor would have been operational years ago. Yet amidst all this commitment and responsibility, Yerevan interestingly came up with an idea to establish an alternative version of this corridor, named the 'Crossroads of Peace'. This latest article is perhaps another way of giving a certain credibility to this project but in a different form. In reality, his willingness to push imaginary projects instead of fulfilling real obligations demonstrates his lack of sincerity in pursuing genuine peace.

This statement is self-contradictory. If Armenia were not obstructing transit, the corridor would already be operational. The facts are clear:

In 2021, Armenia refused to recognize the corridor’s status.

In 2022, it proposed unnecessary international oversight.

In 2023, it stalled negotiations citing logistical issues.

Now, after Azerbaijan developed alternate routes, Yerevan suddenly remembers "constructivity."

But it’s too late. If Armenia does not fulfil its commitments, Azerbaijan will move forward without it.

Pashinyan also introduces another deceptive argument, claiming that Armenia is "ready to transfer control to an international organization, but Baku refused." This is yet another attempt to manipulate the narrative. No one is demanding that Armenia hand over its territory to international control. The only requirement is that Yerevan abides by its obligations and ensures the same level of unrestricted transit that it enjoys elsewhere. Pashinyan’s insistence on "international oversight" is a deliberate tactic to complicate the process with unnecessary bureaucracy, making implementation nearly impossible. The November 10 agreement does not mention any international mechanism—this is purely an Armenian invention to delay the inevitable.

Then there is the classic Armenian claim that "Azerbaijan threatens escalation." This is ironic coming from the country that occupied Azerbaijani lands for 30 years, repeatedly violated ceasefires, and continues to block agreements that would ensure regional stability. If Baku had truly wanted to impose unilateral solutions, it could have done so long ago. The only reason Azerbaijan is still negotiating is because it seeks a peaceful resolution—but patience is not unlimited. We seek to establish the security of our future generations.

The truth is that Pashinyan’s government has never intended to honor its commitments. Instead, it has spent four years stalling, distorting facts, and presenting itself as a victim while actively blocking agreements. However, these tactics are no longer working. Azerbaijan has already strengthened its regional ties, securing alternative trade routes and forging stronger partnerships. Meanwhile, Armenia remains stuck in a cycle of diplomatic evasion, clinging to outdated strategies that have already failed.

Pashinyan can continue his charade, but the facts are undeniable. Either Armenia honors its commitments and opens transit routes, or it will be left behind as the region moves forward without it.