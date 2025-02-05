Azerbaijan's strategic energy reserves in focus amid U.S. tariff plans

5 February 2025 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The Trump administration might consider U.S. investments in Azerbaijan’s energy sector focus on enhancing the Southern Gas Corridor. This initiative will decrease European dependence on Russian gas by establishing Azerbaijan as a critical energy transit route.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!