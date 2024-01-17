EU representative's statement serves to undermine peace

17 January 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

For the last several months, a wave of propaganda and anti-Azerbaijani statements has been sent towards Azerbaijan in an attempt by several Western countries to hinder the peace process with Armenia. On January 16, answering the questions Armenian media outlet, European Union representative Peter Stano made provocative and discriminatory statements aimed at aggravating the situation in the South Caucasus region and generally hindering the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Peter Stano's biased approache towards Azerbaijan is not the first of its kind.

Previously, the European Union official tried to express his "help" to Armenia and Azerbaijan in solving the conflict peacefully, but he only stood up for Armenia in the usual manner of double standards for the "EU".

"The European Union sends clear signals to Azerbaijan that any violation of Armenia's territorial integrity by this country is unacceptable and will lead to serious consequences in the relations between the EU and Azerbaijan," stated P. Stano

It all started with a wave of anxiety and fear in the Armenian information field as a reaction to the last interview of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The Armenian side calls the interview of the President of Azerbaijan "open territorial claims and threats against Armenia".

For Azerbaijan, it is not news that the European Union, President of the European Council Charles Michel, High Representative Josep Borrell, and EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar, as they say, "continue their involvement in the establishment of stable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan", where everything looks like a threat and commitment to double standards.

Earlier, as well as now, the EU representative declares the right of return of Armenians who voluntarily left Garabagh, and does not dare to add in good conscience that the return of 300 thousand Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia should also be taken into account. Discrimination on ethnic and religious grounds prevails in EU circles, as they are still silent on the right to return 300k Azerbaijanis.

The list of "silent" organizations and countries with double standards will only grow longer and longer as Azerbaijan approaches the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia. The EU is well aware that Azerbaijan respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. 200 European men and women run day after day with binoculars through the mountains and fields to notice and record violations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Revanchist forces and puppets of their Western masters, even though Armenia is in a deplorable state, continue to act through third parties, and thereby dig themselves a deep hole. The hypocrisy of the EU is that for 30 years this structure turned a blind eye to the actions of Armenia, to the violation of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, to the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, to the destruction of thousands of houses and villages. But it bothers to declare and threaten Azerbaijan when nothing threatens Armenia.

While the European Union wants Armenia to be a part of it, the latter's distancing itself from Russia will create an irrevocable situation where Yerevan will no longer be able to get rid of Moscow easily. The threat from the European Union representative is a blow to the EU itself, as 50% of the gas supplied to Europe is exported from Azerbaijan.

The country currently supplies gas to Europe, including Italy, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Hungary, and as of this year, it is going to start supplying gas to Serbia. In addition, several other countries in Europe have expressed interest in buying Azerbaijani gas. So, instead of obstructing the process towards peace in the South Caucasus, the officials representing the European Union should think again.

