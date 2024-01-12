Soviet publication tells of Armenian lies on stone

12 January 2024 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

Armenians' "rich and fruitful imagination" goes beyond the limits of the existing universe, through which a well-known habit of appropriating other people's ideas never ceases to amaze. "They are descendants of Noah and landed on Mount Ararat after the great flood; they say that they were there long before the flood."

The trouble is that when Azerbaijan first got acquainted with the concept of Armenians brought to the region by Tsarist Russia, no one imagined what an "amazing" ability they had. However, this skill began to be reflected not only on soft canvas and tabloids but even on stones in a very short time.

Indeed, Armenians are very skilled at forging an organisation or some historical facts to prove themselves to be descendants of Prophet Noah's son. For example, "The All-Armenian Union "Gardman-Shirvan-Nakhijevan" has stated on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of "Nagorno-Karabakh." The statement of the Union recalls the days of the adoption of the declaration of state independence of "Nagorno-Karabakh," supposedly claiming that there are neither Garabagh nor Nakhchivan within Azerbaijan. There is no limit to Armenian fantasies, and it is said in their so-called statement that it was Azerbaijan that started a policy of discrimination against the Armenian people, which led to armed clashes and, as though, "the mass deportation of Armenian nationals".

In response to the "statement" by the Union of Armenians, let us recall an excerpt from an article in the newspaper Azerbaijan on September 25, 1918.

"When, with the departure of the Russian army, the ground was knocked out from under the feet of the Armenians, it seemed that the Dashnaks should have reconsidered their policy and their relations with the Muslims of Transcaucasia and tried to establish good-neighborly relations with them. Instead of that, the old policy continues. Armenian army units, instead of going to the front, are delayed in Erivan province. And in the province, hundreds of Muslim villages are destroyed by gunfire, and refugee Armenians are settled in the forcibly cleared territory. The huge Surmali district is cleansed of its Muslim population. The city of Nakhchivan is subjected to defeat."

Martian Armenians and all sorts of other Armenians probably exist in their imaginations and as a consequence of hallucinations in Armenians. It is commonplace for Armenians to assign Turkic lands with Turkic names and pass them off as their own, and why do Armenians face the problem of "the history of Armenians" and try to prove their rightness every time?

There is a remarkable story of how Armenians diligently create a whole story out of nothing. In an article in the magazine "Ogonyok" from 1982, there is a very amusing article where, in Odesa, near the Black Sea, KGB officers, in the course of searching for and catching a gang of murderers, came across Armenian scuba divers. These "masters of stoneworkers" (Armenian scuba divers) were diving deep under the water and, using their tools, left inscriptions in Armenian on the rocks and stones that surrounded the shore. These Armenian scuba divers were also members of the attack group that KGB officers were looking for.

"On the Odessa beach, children of rich people were kidnapped and strangled in the depths of the sea to get a ransom for their found corpses. The scheme was as follows: a child from a wealthy family was identified, and the murderous aqualungs pulled the children under the water and strangled them. The bodies were fixed in certain places under the water, and after receiving the ransom, these same divers allegedly found them and handed them over to their parents."

The criminal group was neutralised. All members of the gang turned out to be citizens of the Armenian SSR. The question that intrigued the KGB officers was, "Why would these criminals write Armenian inscriptions in the depths of the Black Sea?".

In the course of investigative measures, it was revealed that the Armenian gang was also engaged in falsifying history and geography. They did this so that years later "ancient" Armenian inscriptions would be found in the depths of the Black Sea, which, in their opinion, would prove that these territories belonged to "Greater Armenia".

As regards the "All-Armenian Association, "Gardman-Shirvan-Nakhijevan", when did they manage to appropriate Azerbaijan's Shirvan and Nakhchivan?

We know that the recent addition of Azerbaijan to the blacklist of countries on religious freedom by US Secretary of State Blinken is a consequence of the Armenian lobby's pressure on the US Senate and Congress. The reason for the joy of the "All Armenian Union" at this news and their reaction to this decision of the Secretary of State is an example of endless revenge and thirst for revenge. It is a pity that Armenians do not want to see the possibility of achieving peace in the South Caucasus, as well as the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Fortunately, our neighbour is not yet claiming to master space.

Abbas Ganbay

