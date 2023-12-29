Azerbaijan successfully copes with water scarcity thanks to reservoirs in Garabagh

29 December 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Water resources have played and will continue to play a vital role in the development and growth of the population. People have always settled near freshwater sources. Over time, through human development, population growth, and industrialization, the problem of freshwater scarcity has been compounded by the problem of water pollution.

Over the past four decades, global water consumption has increased every year. Despite the measures taken for rational use of resources, this trend continues. The world is facing a serious water crisis that threatens not only economic development but also the lives of millions of people. Freshwater scarcity caused by climate change and poor water management poses serious challenges for countries in all regions.

Mostly climate change and anthropogenic impacts negatively affect weather patterns, resulting in extreme weather events, unpredictable water availability, worsening water scarcity, and contaminated water sources. Such impacts can significantly affect the amount of water that people need to survive.

At present, Central Asia is experiencing a serious water crisis that threatens not only economic development but also the lives of millions of people. There are several reasons for this situation. On the one hand, the population of Central Asia is growing rapidly. At the end of the Soviet period, 49 million people lived in the region, now it is more than 75 million, and by 2050 it is projected to reach the 100 million mark. This trend is even more pronounced in large cities.

The second important point is climate change. According to meteorologists, summers in the region are becoming hotter and drier, and the territory of deserts is gradually expanding, which is also observed in Azerbaijan in mid-summer. All this leads to an increase in water consumption by the population in agriculture and rural life. As a result, rivers, reservoirs, and the sea are getting shallow. And the vicious circle turns out: the fewer water resources, the less precipitation, the hotter the climate.

Central Asian countries are sounding the alarm and trying to fight against the reduction of freshwater reserves. For example, in Azerbaijan, 2024 was declared the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World", following the order signed by the head of state Ilham Aliyev. As noted above, our country, being a reliable and responsible member of the international community, contributes to the fight against the effects of climate change. The unanimous decision to hold such a prestigious event as the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan is a vivid example of great respect and trust for Azerbaijan by the international community, as well as recognition of our country's contribution to environmental protection. In this regard, it is not surprising that one of the five national priorities of Azerbaijan's socio-economic development until 2030 is defined as "A country with a clean environment and green growth". One of the directions included in this list also envisages ensuring the efficient use of water resources.

It should be reminded that over the past 20 years, Azerbaijan's water balance indicators have decreased by more than 15%. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Azerbaijan is among the 20 countries in the world that suffer most from water shortages. At the same time, about 70% of fresh water in our country is used in agriculture, where huge losses are observed in worn-out main water channels and earthen ditches. To solve this problem, it is planned to introduce electronic control systems for water resources use in the country, as well as to implement projects on sealing irrigation canals by concreting and covering them with polymer materials.

To address the above-mentioned problems, events are being held today in Baku under the leadership of the State Water Resources Agency. Advisor to the chairman of the State Water Resources Agency Asad Shirinov, who spoke at the event, said that 780 kilometers of drinking water pipelines have been built in Azerbaijan this year to combat the reduction of water resources. Also, two reservoirs and 480 springs were given to the population for use. To increase the water resources of the country, the construction of the Yengicha reservoir was continued, the tender procedure for the construction of the Alikanchay reservoir was finalized, and the contract for the construction of the Valvalachay, Karachay, and Gusarchay reservoirs was signed. The Chairman of the Agency added that to reduce water losses, the repair and rehabilitation of 6 main canals has been started. Of these, 4 canals are already in the process of finalizing the reconstruction.

Recall that in September 2023 Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty and liberated the lands once occupied by Armenia. Unfortunately, during the period of occupation, Armenia used water resources as a means of pressure on Azerbaijan. In summer, the water was blocked and in winter, on the contrary, dams were opened, as a result of which our lands along the former line of contact were flooded. This led to the reduction of water resources (freshwater) in Garabagh. The damage Armenians have done to our ecology over 30 years, and the transformation of Okhchuchay into an ecological disaster zone is particularly noteworthy.

Armenia has turned Ohchuchay into a dead zone. To date, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has conducted 58 monitors on Okhchuchay. But the result does not change. After the monitoring, it was found that pollution of the river 5-7 times exceeds the norm. President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the meeting dedicated to the results of the first quarter of 2022 raised the issue of bringing to responsibility the company "Kronimet", polluting Okhchuchay.

"Let the company "Kronimet", which has contaminated the water in the river Okhchuchay in yellow color, come and clean it from its garbage. Or do they think that time has passed and we have forgotten everything? We have not forgotten anything and we will not forget," the President said.

To recall, Sugovushan reservoir was built by order of national leader Heydar Aliyev. It provided for the irrigation of 100 thousand hectares of land in Barda, Agdam, Geranboy, Yevlakh, Agjabedi, and other districts. Azerbaijan was deprived of this opportunity during the occupation that lasted almost 30 years. Recall that at the same time, the largest water reservoir Khudaferin was under occupation. Its water reserves amounted to 1 billion 600 million cubic meters alone.

Now all this has come to an end. Azerbaijan, which gained a historic victory in the 44-day war, has also liberated its water resources from occupation. At present, rehabilitation works are being carried out at other reservoirs in the liberated territories. In total, 9 reservoirs are under construction or major rehabilitation on the mentioned territories. Due to the rehabilitation of existing reservoirs and the construction of new ones, thousands of hectares of land plots in the territories liberated from occupation will be brought into crop turnover. Utilization of water resources of the Garabagh region is the main goal for solving water problems in the republic today. We believe that Azerbaijani society can cope with the water deficit. Of course, increasing water resources is closely connected with limitations.

Rainwater harvesting and wastewater recycling also allow Azerbaijan to reduce water scarcity and reduce pressure on groundwater and other natural water resources. Besides, the groundwater recharge is which will allow water to move from surface water to groundwater. This is a well-known process for preventing water scarcity.

