Azerbaijani police attracts attention with his exemplary behavior in resolving any dispute

Azerbaijan police is celebrating the 105th anniversary of its honorable activity. According to the decree signed by national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1998, July 2 every year is marked a professional holiday of law enforcement officers performing police duties. The work of the police in the protection of security in Azerbaijan is irreplaceable. However, regarding this, we also wanted to learn the views of experts.

Political analyst Tural Aliyev, who commented on the issue for Azernews, noted that the quality of police services in Azerbaijan is developing rapidly.

"In general, in every country, law enforcement agencies play a major role in protecting the society, the state, general security and public order. Currently, the function of the police and law enforcement agencies in Azerbaijan consists of this. It's hard to say, because the police reforms currently underway in the system are constantly being renewed and further developed."

The expert spoke about the dedication of the police during important events in Azerbaijan.

"There are special and important events in every country. For example, if we look at the period of the pandemic or the Patriotic War in Azerbaijan, we can say that at those times, law enforcement officers and representatives of other power structures of the state were more prominent. There were sufficient number of police officers among those who lost their lives during the period of either Pandemic or the Second Karabak War," he said.

Tural Aliyev also emphasized the special professionalism shown by the Azerbaijani police in regulating mutual relations with citizens at a time when martial law was declared in the country during the Patriotic War.

"While every citizen has a responsibility to the state, law enforcement agencies also have a number of mutual obligations to the citizen. Each obligation is regulated by laws. If there is a violation of the law from any side, it is prevented within the system and legally assessed. Finally, mutual relations is regulated. In this regard, our policemen made a great effort to follow the rules and regulations applied during the Patriotic War in Baku and other districts," the expert stressed.

The political analyst also said that visitors to Azerbaijan have very high impressions of the police. He noted that this is not just a word, but also an opinion based on statistical data.

"Today, guests or tourists coming to Azerbaijan from abroad pay special attention to the stability in the country. Because the opinion from outside is also important to evaluate the work of special security agencies. In other developed countries, it is very dangerous to walk in the city at different times of the day, mainly at midnight. It is not just a word, it is possible to see if we look at the world statistics. However, since law and order is maintained at a high level in Azerbaijan, it is possible to go for a walk very comfortably from night to morning, even in a densely crowded areas of our country," the expert noted.

He also added that there is great progress in the training of police personnel in Azerbaijan. A patient, discreet and extremely polite police officer today attracts attention with his exemplary behavior in resolving any dispute. This creates an incentive for the positive development of relations between ordinary citizens and the police.

"If there is any tension between the police and citizens, it is not correct to blame it on the system in general. If 20 years ago there was a tangible problem, now such cases are no longer visible. Even the incidents that occur are eliminated very calmly and systematically, and most importantly it is solved administratively and legally. Because what is important for Azerbaijan is the health and safety of its citizens," the expert concluded.

