Central Asia Weekly Review: visa requirements, ties with Russia

Central Asia Weekly Review: 31 Aug-6 Sep 22

HIGHLIGHTS

Nazarbayev banned from upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyz activists rally against tour of Russian artists

Putin, Rahmon open Russian-language schools in Tajikistan

Turkiye introduces temporary visa regime for citizens of Turkmenistan

Uzbek President talks on ensuring price stability for basic food products

KAZAKHSTAN

Tokayev, Putin eye further strategic partnership & alliance

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed further strategic partnership and alliance during a telephone conversation.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the further development of relations of strategic partnership and alliance between the two states. The two presidents outlined the effective interaction of the governments in the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

Nazarbayev banned from upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan

The former leader of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, will not be able to take part in the upcoming early presidential elections in the republic in autumn. Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Alma Mukanova said this on the sidelines of the parliament, Kazakh media report.

She recalled that in accordance with the amendments to the country's constitution, adopted by a general referendum, the norm that allowed Nazarbayev to be elected an unlimited number of times was abolished. Thus, the ex-president no longer has the right to put forward his candidacy for the election.

KYRGYZSTAN

Kyrgyzstan’s activists rally against tour of Russian artists

Several civil activists of Kyrgyzstan organized a protest outside the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy to protest against the planned concerts of popular artists from Russia, in particular, Russian singer Philip Kirkorov.

“We are against the war. And we are against the arrival of singers from the aggressor country to Kyrgyzstan,” activist Ondurush Toktonasyrov commented.

The concert of singer Philip Kirkorov in Bishkek is scheduled for November 3, 2022.

Kyrgyzstan to get $50 million to upgrade electricity sector

Members of Kyrgyzstan’s Committee on Budget and Finance will consider an agreement with the International Development Association (World Bank) on the Modernization and Sustainable Development of the Electric Energy Sector project.

According to the proposed document, Kyrgyzstan will take a loan of $50 million for 38 years, that is, the country will repay it by 2060.

The second part of the project involves the digitalization of the distribution network for $35 million. It is aimed at the application of digital solutions and the reduction of commercial losses.

TAJIKISTAN

Putin, Rahmon open Russian-language schools in Tajikistan

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin opened five Russian-language schools in Tajikistan on September 1 via videoconference.

During the opening ceremony, the Russian leader thanked Tajikistan for strengthening the Russian language in the republic.

To recap, the schools were opened on the basis of cooperation between the governments of the two countries with Russia allocating $150 million for their construction.

Tajikistan, Turkiye ink memorandum of cooperation

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Khatlon region of Tajikistan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the city of Konya in Turkiye, as well as the Dangara FEZ and the Bilishim Vadisi Technopark, signed memorandums of cooperation.

Moreover, a forum of entrepreneurs from the regions of the two countries, as well as a B2B meeting was held in the Dangara FEZ.

A business delegation from Turkiye's Konya city is visiting Tajikistan to look for new ways of strengthening trade and economic cooperation.

TURKMENISTAN

Turkiye introduces temporary visa regime for citizens of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry appealed to Turkiye with a request to introduce a temporary visa for citizens of Turkmenistan.

The corresponding statement was also published on the official website of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan.

It should be recalled that earlier citizens of Turkmenistan could stay in Turkiye without a visa for up to 30 days for tourism purposes.

Turkmen president inks new law "On State Youth Policy"

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a new edition of the law "On State Youth Policy".

According to the president, the draft of the new version of the law was developed by the Turkmen parliament with the participation of representatives of ministries and departments, political parties, public organizations, as well as youth.

“Its main goal is to ensure the active participation of young people in the economic, political and cultural life of the country, the creation of favorable legal conditions for educating of the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism, humanism and hard work,” Bedimukhamedov said.

According to him, the adoption of the law significantly strengthens the legal basis of the youth policy pursued in the country, and will also expand the opportunities created for young people.

UZBEKISTAN

Reconstruction of Amir Timur mausoleum kicks off in Samarkand

The work on the reconstruction of the Amir Timur mausoleum kicked off in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

Restoration began as part of the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution "On measures to develop tourism infrastructure and cultural heritage sites in 2022".

In total, 3 billion soums ($273,000) were allocated from the budget.

The last restoration of the mausoleum of Amir Timur was carried out in 1941.

Uzbek President talks on ensuring price stability for basic food products

On September 5, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a videoconference on ensuring price stability for basic food products and creating their reserve.

During the conference, the Uzbek leader decided to allocate another 20,000 hectares of land to the population.

Next year, 100,000 hectares of sown land will be distributed to the population on a competitive basis. Thanks to this, another 1,2 million people will be employed.

At the outset of this year, 80,000 cultivated lands released after the reduction in cotton and grain areas were transferred to the population for agricultural production. As a result, 785,000 people were employed, 1.5m tons of food products, worth 3 trillion UZS, were additionally prepared.

---

