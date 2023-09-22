Separatists flee, dropping off bunch of weapons [VIDEO]

22 September 2023 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

When the Azerbaijani army carried out local anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh, illegal Armenian armed formations fled, abandoning a significant amount of weapons and ammunition in positions near the village of Galaychilar, Aghdam district.

According to the reports of the Defense Ministry, weapons and ammunition were found at a combat position near the village.

It should be noted that in order to ensure the provisions of the Tripartite Declaration, suppress large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region, disarmament and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, on September 20, 2023 at 13:00, an agreement was reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist measures under the following conditions: illegal Armenian armed formations located in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan dropped their weapons, left their combat positions and military posts and completely disarmed. Besides, the Armenian armed forces formations try to leave the territory of Azerbaijan.

At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on September 21, 2023, in Azerbaijan's town of Yevlakh, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Garabagh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh.

In the context of discussing issues of a social and humanitarian nature, representatives of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan reported that there is a special need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian aid in the form of food.

At the end of the meeting, their request was received positively. In particular, it is planned to soon provide fuel supplies to provide heating systems for kindergartens and schools, as well as emergency medical services and fire services, and provide humanitarian support.

An agreement was reached to hold another meeting soon.

