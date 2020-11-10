By Aisha Jabbarova

An Azerbaijani civilian has been injured in another cease-fire violation by Armenian armed forces, the General Prosecutor's Office reported today.

Sabir Mammadov (55) was injured at midnight on November 10 as a shell hit on the territory of Tartar city. The city came under attack from Armenian forces that had been using missile and heavy artillery from various directions.

The Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the requirements of the declared humanitarian ceasefire, continue to commit criminal acts against Azerbaijani civilian population.

At present, the employees of the Prosecutor's Office are carrying out investigative measures.

Ninety-three civilians have been killed, 407 injured in Armenia's heavy artillery attacks on Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas since September 27.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

