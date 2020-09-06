By Trend

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 65 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, grenade launchers and sniper rifles, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region, on nameless hills in Chambarak region, in Khndzorut village of Vaiksk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region and in Yukhari Buzgov village of Babek region of the Nakhchivan Autonomos Republic.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Yusifjanly village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

